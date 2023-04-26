‘Dream appointment’: ‘Unbelievable’ manager has now had talks directly with Daniel Levy at Spurs - journalist











Luis Enrique has spoken directly to Daniel Levy about the Tottenham job according to Graeme Bailey.

The journalist was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, and he claimed that the Spaniard has held discussions with the Tottenham chairman about replacing Antonio Conte in north London.

Bailey didn’t share the details of these talks and the impression that Enrique made on Levy, but he did add that he can’t necessarily see the ‘unbelievable’ manager actually taking charge of Spurs.

Enrique has spoken to Levy

The journalist shared what he knows about the former Barcelona boss.

“Talks are ongoing now, they have held talks with Luis Enrique, he’s someone Daniel Levy has liked all along and he’s an option. They need to find a Director of Football too, Arne Slot is getting a lot of attention,” Bailey said.

“Luis Enrique on the other hand is someone who has had talks with Daniel Levy, I think he’s the dream appointment for Daniel Levy and for Spurs fans, hand on heart do I see them getting Enrique over the line? I just can’t see them doing it, I don’t know how Levy sells the club to him.”

How did it go?

Enrique has spoken to Levy, and we can’t help but wonder how these talks have gone.

Of course, Levy will speak to a number of candidates in the coming weeks, but the fact that the Enrique rumours have slowed down somewhat over the past week may indicate that he didn’t impress too much during these talks.

Chelsea also cooled their interest in Enrique after initial talks, so perhaps it’s just a case that the Spaniard doesn’t interview very well.

Regardless, Enrique is a manager to keep an eye on as we head into the summer.

