Tottenham wanted to speak to Luis Enrique before Fabio Paratici resigned











Tottenham are still looking for their new permanent manager and had plans to speak to Luis Enrique before Fabio Paratici walked away.

Paratici has resigned this morning after seeing his appeal over his football ban rejected. It means the Italian can now not work in football and he’s decided to take it upon himself to walk away from Tottenham for now.

Of course, Paratici was said to be part of the group leading the charge to bring in a new manager. And according to The Evening Standard, Tottenham had planned to hold talks with former Barcelona boss Enrique before Paratici walked away.

Photo by Shaun Botterill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Spanish manager was believed to be high on Paratici’s wish-list. Enrique had a spell with Roma over in Italy and Paratici has been keeping his eye on him ever since.

With Paratici now gone, it remains to be seen if Spurs and Daniel Levy will pursue Enrique further. The former Barcelona and Spain coach has also been looked at by Chelsea, but they are believed to be more keen on the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino.

Other names, such as Brendan Rodgers, Oliver Glasner, and Graham Potter continue to be mentioned for Spurs.

TBR’s View: Enrique still one for Tottenham to consider

It’s a big decision for Tottenham but Luis Enrique definitely has the quality and experience to be in with a shout of getting the Spurs job.

He has managed big clubs and big egos and would demand a winning mentality from this Spurs squad.

So, even though Paratici has gone his own way, Luis Enrique remains a name that Daniel Levy should be following up.