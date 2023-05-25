'Unbelievable' manager may find himself in pole position for the Spurs job now, he wants the role - Opinion











We can cross another name of the list of potential Tottenham managers.

Indeed, after missing out on Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso and Mauricio Pochettino, Arne Slot now won’t be the new Spurs boss either.

The Dutch manager has ruled himself out of the running to become the new Tottenham manager, and it looks as though Spurs will have to go back to square one, or will they?

While Spurs may have missed out on, yet another, top target, there is still one name lurking in the background that just won’t go away.

We’re talking about Luis Enrique.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Spaniard has been named in and amongst the favourites for this job since day one, and while Spurs have explored numerous other avenues, they do seem to keep coming back to Enrique.

According to one report, Enrique was Spurs’ top pick if they couldn’t get Slot, and now that the 44-year-old manager isn’t coming, the 53-year-old may now find himself in pole position for the job.

The ‘unbelievable’ manager has not rejected Spurs, in fact, it’s quite the opposite, it’s been widely reported that he actually wants the job, and while he hasn’t been Tottenham’s top target at any point, he’s probably now the de facto favourite.

There really aren’t many other managers out there for Spurs to consider at the moment, and none that have been linked as strongly as Enrique.

Tottenham seemed to be resisting the temptation to approach Enrique until this point, but after missing out on their fifth manager since the departure of Conte, it may be time to press the panic button and make an approach to the former Barcelona boss.

Don’t be shocked to hear that Enrique is now at the front of the Tottenham queue.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all