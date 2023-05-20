‘He hasn’t ruled himself out’: ‘Unbelievable’ manager is still open to taking the Spurs job – journalist











Luis Enrique hasn’t ruled himself out of the running to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Graeme Bailey who was discussing the ‘unbelievable’ manager on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

The journalist was discussing Enrique’s future amid a number of links to Tottenham, and he says that while the Spaniard isn’t sure that he’s the right fit for the Spurs project, he hasn’t yet ruled himself out of the running for this one.

Enrique has long been linked as a potential candidate for Tottenham, and it sounds as though he still has an outside chance of getting the job.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Enrique not ruling himself out

Bailey shared what he knows about the gaffer.

“Julian Nagelsmann has withdrawn from the running now. I don’t think that was a real contender. Luis Enrique they have spoken to, but I’m not sure he would fit into the Tottenham project or whether he thinks he would, he still hasn’t ruled himself out of that yet,” Bailey said.

Worth exploring

Whether or not Enrique should get the Tottenham job or not is very much up for debate, but one thing is for sure, this is one that is worth exploring for Tottenham.

Indeed, how often do you get a Champions League-winning manager wanting to come and work for you? This is a very rare situation and one that Spurs need to explore fully before making a decision.

Of course, Tottenham could well decide that Enrique is not the man for them and that there are better options elsewhere, but, at the same time, they can’t leave this stone unturned in their search for a new gaffer.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Show all