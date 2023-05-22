‘Unbelievable’ manager could still get the Tottenham job if they don’t hire Arne Slot
Luis Enrique remains a strong candidate to land the Tottenham Hotspur job if Spurs fail to hire Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.
That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Spurs are focusing on bringing Slot to north London.
Enrique had emerged as an early front-runner for the Tottenham job after Antonio Conte left the club back in March.
The former Spain boss has even held talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over a summer switch, according to The Athletic.
And while Spurs seem to be stepping up their interest in Slot, Enrique remains a strong contender for the job.
Enrique could still get the Tottenham job
The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have accelerated their interest in Slot over the past week.
But the outlet describes Enrique as another ‘strong candidate’ for the managerial vacancy, despite Spurs’ focus on the Feyenoord boss.
Enrique boasts a glittering CV as he’s lifted the Champions League and La Liga with Barcelona.
The 53-year-old left his role as Spain boss back in December after an underwhelming World Cup campaign in Qatar.
He’s been described as an ‘unbelievable’ manager, but there are doubts over his suitability for the Tottenham job.
The Spaniard’s last role in club management came back in 2017, which may be a concern for Tottenham fans.
Nevertheless, Spurs seem to be pressing ahead with their attempts to land Slot for the time being. But if that move should fail, Enrique is certainly not a bad option to fall back on.
You may also like…
- Premier League kits 23/24: Announcements, rumours and leaks for every club
- Arne Slot has now told Feyenoord how he feels about taking the Tottenham job
- Jamie O’Hara now says 29-year-old Tottenham man has to be sold this summer
- Arne Slot already planning to bring two people with him to Tottenham if he gets the job