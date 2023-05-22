‘Unbelievable’ manager could still get the Tottenham job if they don’t hire Arne Slot











Luis Enrique remains a strong candidate to land the Tottenham Hotspur job if Spurs fail to hire Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Spurs are focusing on bringing Slot to north London.

Enrique had emerged as an early front-runner for the Tottenham job after Antonio Conte left the club back in March.

The former Spain boss has even held talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over a summer switch, according to The Athletic.

And while Spurs seem to be stepping up their interest in Slot, Enrique remains a strong contender for the job.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Enrique could still get the Tottenham job

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have accelerated their interest in Slot over the past week.

But the outlet describes Enrique as another ‘strong candidate’ for the managerial vacancy, despite Spurs’ focus on the Feyenoord boss.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Enrique boasts a glittering CV as he’s lifted the Champions League and La Liga with Barcelona.

The 53-year-old left his role as Spain boss back in December after an underwhelming World Cup campaign in Qatar.

He’s been described as an ‘unbelievable’ manager, but there are doubts over his suitability for the Tottenham job.

The Spaniard’s last role in club management came back in 2017, which may be a concern for Tottenham fans.

Nevertheless, Spurs seem to be pressing ahead with their attempts to land Slot for the time being. But if that move should fail, Enrique is certainly not a bad option to fall back on.

Show all