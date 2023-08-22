Andros Townsend was on commentary duty last night, and he was blown away by Crystal Palace star and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze.

The 25-year-old Englishman is arguably Palace’s best player. He has been incredible for them, and it’s no surprise at all that he’s said to be on Tottenham‘s radar.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Andros Townsend hails Tottenham target Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur over the last few weeks.

Alasdair Gold revealed last week that Spurs absolutely ‘love’ the player, while other reports earlier this month suggested that Ange Postecoglou could make a surprise late bid to sign him.

An argument can be made that Tottenham don’t need another attacking midfielder after signing James Maddison, but after seeing what Eze did against Spurs’ fierce rivals Arsenal yesterday, you can understand why they want to sign him.

Eze picked the ball up inside the box, dribbled past Declan Rice and managed to beat Thomas Partey all ends up as well. At first glance, it looked like a certain penalty and there definitely was contact, but the referee waved play on.

Townsend, who was commentating alongside Peter Drury for Premier League Productions, was blown away by Eze’s skill.

He said: “What a piece of skill! It looked like a pen. Unbelievable footwork from Eze. Gabriel is certain it’s a dive, but on first viewing, it looked like there was contact.

“It’s a penalty! Unbelievable piece of skill, how can that not be a penalty? He’s done Thomas Partey all ends up. Thomas Partey dangles the leg. I honestly believe that’s the first one they’ve got wrong tonight.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

TBR View:

Eze is a phenomenal footballer, and we think he’d be a star at Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has all the skills you’d want from an attacking midfielder. He’s good on the ball, is a tremendous dribbler, can score goals and create assists and is very good with set-pieces as well.

He has been brilliant for Palace since he joined them, and we’re convinced he will be even better at a bigger club and under a more attack-minded manager.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Eze, but if Tottenham can get him, it would be a massive signing.