Tottenham could be about to make surprise bid for one of the most skilful players in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur could now make a surprise bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze before the transfer window shuts.

That’s according to a report in the Express which highlights Spurs as firm admirers of the player.

Eze has already started the season well with Palace and sources have not ruled out a bid from Tottenham in the coming weeks.

It would be a shock if Palace were willing to sell another key asset in this window.

Michael Olise is close to following Wilfried Zaha out of the exit door and the squad can surely not afford to lose more creative quality.

Eze is now so crucial to Palace’s season and attacking efforts.

It’s no surprise to see Tottenham interested, Eze even had the best dribble completion percentage in the entire Premier League at Crystal Palace last season.

What kind of fee Palace would sanction a deal at is anyone’s guess at this point.

But if they were to part with their key man it would have to spark a big recruitment drive in South London.

Of course, Eberechi Eze could look excellent in an Ange Postecoglou team.

We’ve already seen that his sides play with a lot of tactical fluidity and movement, a system Eze could excel in.

You would expect that Eze would be played in a role to compliment James Maddison if the club’s interest transpired into a move.

Such a partnership could then benefit Gareth Southgate’s England team with a huge tournament ahead this summer.

And although thoughts of those two linking up might be getting a little carried away, Eze playing for England is very realistic.

The 25-year-old took some time to reach his best levels again after an Achilles injury.

But the midfielder now looks on top of his game again and the sky really is the limit.

Tottenham fans really would be in for a treat if Eze made a move from Crystal Palace.