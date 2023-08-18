Alasdair Gold says Tottenham ‘love’ £70m PL star who has the same agent as Postecoglou

Alasdair Gold has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are huge fans of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who happens to be represented by the same agency as Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have had a fantastic transfer window so far, but they’re still not done yet. There have been links to numerous players recently, including Eze.

Gold says Tottenham absolutely love him.

Eberechi Eze is a phenomenal player, and we’re not surprised he has been linked with a move to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Express reported recently that Spurs really admire him and could make a surprise bid to sign him before the window shuts in about two weeks’ time.

Alasdair Gold, who is more familiar with Tottenham than most others, was asked about Eze in a Q&A on Football London, and he revealed that Spurs absolutely love him.

However, he thinks a move next summer is far more likely because of the finances involved in the deal.

When asked if Michael Olise signing a new contract changes the situation around Eze, Gold said: “From the aspect of Palace not wanting to lose both players, it affects that of course, but with Zaha also heading off this summer they’re going to ask for big money for Eze as one of their crown jewels if they’re willing to sell at all.

“Spurs love the player and he’s a CAA Base client – who represent many of their stars and Postecoglou – but there’s some talk of £70m plus being a starting point.

“Would they spend that kind of money for a player who might end up being in rotation with Maddison as the main attacking player in a midfield three? Maddison, Eze and Bissouma might be a little bit light. It didn’t stop them spending a lot on Richarlison, who was a rotation option, I guess.

“He’d be a terrific signing but I think Palace might just put up too much of a fight this summer. Next year with a year left on his deal might be an easier time to get him, if he doesn’t also sign a new deal.”

Eze would be an incredible signing for Tottenham.

The 25-year-old is so fun to watch, and he has been excellent for Palace. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in what was a difficult campaign last season, which is a very good return.

However, in a better team and under a more attack-minded manager, we’re sure that number will go up considerably.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Eze in the next two weeks.