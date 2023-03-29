'Unbelievable' 57-year-old manager is near the top of Tottenham's wishlist











Celtic boss Angle Postecoglou is reportedly right near the top of Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial wishlist.

Tottenham are preparing for a crucial summer ahead as they bid to appoint the right man to replace Antonio Conte.

Spurs have hired three permanent managers over the past four years in Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte, with none of them lasting a full campaign in the dugout.

It seems more vital than ever that Tottenham pick the right candidate to take the hot seat this summer, with their talisman Harry Kane heading into the final year of his contract.

The north Londoners have been heavily linked with a move for Julian Nagelsmann after the German was sacked by Bayern Munich last week.

But it seems that they have a host of names on their wishlist, including Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou near the top of Tottenham’s managerial wishlist

The Telegraph reports that Postecoglou is right near the top of Tottenham’s list of potential candidates.

But the list also includes the likes of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and former Spain manager Luis Enrique.

The outlet notes that there is opposition within Tottenham over re-hiring Mauricio Pochettino, despite the fact he has a good relationship with Daniel Levy.

Postecoglou is doing a brilliant job with Celtic as he is closing in on a domestic treble in Scotland.

The 57-year-old has been lauded as an ‘unbelievable’ manager after picking up four league titles in Australia, as well as a title in both Scotland and Japan.

He’s closing in on his seventh title as a manager, with Celtic currently leading the way in the Scottish Premiership.

As Postecoglou is still relatively unproven at the top level, there are doubts over whether he is ready to take a huge job in the Premier League.

But the Australian boss could fit the bill for Spurs as a manager who plays an exciting brand of football, while developing younger players.

