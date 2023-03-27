Sky journalist says Tottenham have made initial contact with manager











Tottenham Hotspur have now made initial contact to register an interest in Julian Nagelsmann as Spurs begin their search for their next manager.

Tottenham confirmed on Sunday night that Antonio Conte had indeed left the club. It had obviously been on the cards ever since he gave that press conference following the draw with Southampton.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A number of names had been linked before his departure. And one of those in the frame for the Tottenham job, according to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, is Julian Nagelsmann, who left Bayern Munich last week.

Tottenham working on Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann’s time at Bayern ended in underwhelming fashion. But of course, he is an outstanding coach with huge potential.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He is a marquee name who knows how to manage a long-term project. And with that, appointing the German would evoke memories of the decision to turn to Mauricio Pochettino.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can convince Nagelsmann to take over. However, Plettenberg has suggested that Tottenham have got the ball rolling in pursuit of the 35-year-old – but no appointment is likely anytime soon…

❗️News #Nagelsmann: @SpursOfficial definitely interested! There has already been a casual request but no concrete talks or negotiations. Been told it’s unlikely that he will replace Conte immediately. He wants to take his time. #COYS @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/EeTx6SZ7Qw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 27, 2023

Appointing Nagelsmann would be a real statement of intent from Tottenham.

They have potentially brought themselves time by turning to Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason for the rest of the campaign.

But that obviously comes with some risk. Should Tottenham fall away in the final part of the season, it is surely going to be much tougher to attract someone like Nagelsmann.

There are other names in the frame. But Spurs will not want to have to make their way down the list quite like they seemed to when they took an age to appoint Nuno Espírito Santo in 2021.

It is encouraging that they are in the running to appoint Nagelsmann. But clearly, a lot needs to fall into place before anything becomes official.