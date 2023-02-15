Leeds manager search: Kris Boyd wants to see Ange Postecoglou at Elland Road











Leeds United remain in pursuit of a new permanent manager after sacking Jesse Marsch last week.

The Whites parted company with the American after the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on February 5.

Leeds initially thought they’d be able to land a replacement quickly, but they’re still looking.

The Whites have since confirmed that Michael Skubala will remain in charge at Elland Road for the time being.

One coach who was initially being linked with the Leeds job is Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

And Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd says he’d like to see the 57-year-old take the Elland Road reins.

The Rangers-leaning pundit also stressed his opinion is not for “the reasons you may think” (ie weakening their rivals).

Boyd believes Postecoglou has done an “unbelievable” job at Celtic.

He also feels that Premier League speculation reflects well on the state of the Scottish Premiership.

“I would like to see it, but not for the reasons you may think,” Boyd told Sky Sports.

“Scottish football gets overlooked.

“There is no doubt that Postecoglou is a talented manager. His time will come when he does move away from Celtic.

“But it is nice to see our managers being linked with Premier League clubs. It shows our league is in a healthy position.

“I don’t think he will join Leeds. But the job he has done is unbelievable. He deserves the links though.”

A great appointment but not likely at this moment in time – TBR View

Postecoglou would be an astonishing appointment for Leeds.

His style of football is exciting, his standards are high, and his transfer business has been nothing short of spectacular.

However, the likelihood is that Postecoglou will not jump ship mid-season.

Hoops assistant manager John Kennedy has told reporters the boss remains “firmly focused” on the job at hand.

If Leeds are still without a permanent manager come the summer, then they may well have another go.

At the same time, you have to wonder whether the Whites will stick with an interim manager for the remainder of the season, with so much at stake.