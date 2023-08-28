Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be delighted with yesterday’s win against Burnley but had some choice words for defender Pau Torres.

The Athletic journalist Jacob Tanswell was covering the game and spotted Emery remonstrating with the £33m Spaniard.

After a disappointing defeat to Newcastle on the opening day, Aston Villa have looked much more like the team that soared up the Premier League table last season.

A poor Everton side simply couldn’t cope with them while Hibernian didn’t stand a chance against Ollie Watkins and Lucas Digne who were in scintillating form.

Burnley and Vincent Kompany were their next opponents and they were the latest team who couldn’t contain the Villains.

Matty Cash looked like he was back to his best with a fantastically taken first-half brace.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moussa Diaby scored the final goal and looks like a brilliant addition to the squad.

Pau Torres is going to be brilliant for Emery as well, but the Aston Villa manager wasn’t pleased with him during one first-half moment.

He more than made up for it with his overall performance but still has aspects of his game that need to improve.

Emery unhappy with Torres’s passing for Villa

Posting on social media during the opening minutes, Tanswell said: “Just before [Matty] Cash’s 2nd, [Unai] Emery screamed to play quicker after [Pau] Torres played it through the first press.

“The tempo change having coaxed Burnley out of shape, was fantastic. [Diego] Carlos & [Pau] Torres setting the tone, [John] McGinn is getting into pockets & Cash has made two brilliant runs.”

There’s a lot of faith that Torres is going to be a player that immediately improves Aston Villa’s starting line-up.

Micah Richards has suggested that he could be ‘world-class’ one day, while Jamie Carragher admitted he couldn’t believe he ended up at Villa Park.

After Emery wasn’t happy with one pass Torres played, his distribution was actually very good yesterday, finding his Villa teammates more often than not.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He only misplaced three of his 47 attempted passes and won 60% of his duels.

His versatility has already been very useful for Emery who has played him both at centre-back and left-back.

Tyrone Mings’s injury is a big loss, but Torres coming in and Diego Carlos returning to full fitness have provided big boosts.