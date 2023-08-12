Micah Richards says 26-year-old Aston Villa player could become absolutely ‘world class’

Micah Richards has raved about new Aston Villa signing Pau Torres ahead of his potential Premier League debut today.

Unai Emery completely transformed the Villans last season, and he has been able to attract a few top-class players to Villa Park. Torres is one of them, and Richards appears to be a huge fan of him.

Here’s what he said on the Rest is Football podcast.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Micah Richards says Aston Villa defender Pau Torres can be world-class

Aston Villa started last season in terrible fashion.

Steven Gerrard managed just two wins in his first 11 league games, and if that form had continued, the Villans would’ve gone back down to the Championship.

Villa had to make a decision and they sacked Gerrard. They brought in Emery from Villarreal, and he changed the club’s fortunes. They finished the season in seventh and will be in the Conference League this term.

Emery has strengthened his squad very, very well this summer. All eyes will be on Moussa Diaby today, but Pau Torres may well prove to be the signing of the summer for the Villans.

Richards absolutely loves him. He said: “I want to talk specifically about Pau Torres. He has got all the ability to be a world-class centre-half.

“He’s left-footed, I watched him a lot in the Champions League, he played against Man United in the Europa League. The way he just reads the game, he comes out with the ball – his technique for a centre-half, for a modern-day player, is exactly what he is.

“It may take him a little bit of time to adjust to the physicality of the Premier League, but once he does that, and the competition with Mings as well, I think he’s going to be one of the signings of the season”

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Pau Torres had been linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League last year.

The Spaniard is a tremendous defender. He was outstanding for Villarreal during his time there, especially under Emery, and we’re convinced he’ll be a huge hit at Villa Park too.

Aston Villa kick off their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United this evening, and Torres is expected to make his competitive debut.

If the 26-year-old has a good game, Villa should fancy themselves to get the win.