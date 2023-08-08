Jamie Carragher can’t believe who Aston Villa have bought this summer

Jamie Carragher has been very impressed by Aston Villa signing Pau Torres from Villarreal this summer.

Carragher joined Gary Neville and a host of Premier League fans previewing the Premier League season on The Overlap.

The excitement is growing at all 20 top-flight sides as their seasons kick off in just a few days.

Champions Manchester City kick the campaign off against newly promoted Burnley on Friday.

In the battle to be the best of the rest, Aston Villa travel to Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

It’s likely to be a game that shows where two of the most exciting teams in the league are compared to one another.

After Newcastle’s top-four finish last season, Unai Emery will know that a good result at St. James’ Park will set them up for a brilliant campaign.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Carragher is already impressed that Aston Villa have managed to sign Pau Torres this summer.

The 26-year-old could take Villa’s defence to the next level this season.

Carragher impressed Villa signed Torres

Previewing Villa’s upcoming campaign, Carragher said: “He’s [Unai Emery] come in halfway through the season, he’s embedded what he wants.

“You’ve just added three or four players, the guy you’ve mentioned there who used to be sporting director at Sevilla has got an unbelievable reputation in terms of bringing players in.

“I think the defender you’ve brought in from Villarreal, I think he’s an unbelievable signing for Aston Villa.”

Pau Torres is a regular Spanish international although he typically plays at centre-back.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

However, due to an injury to Alex Moreno, Torres has been deployed at left-back during pre-season.

He looked very comfortable in that position, adapting immediately to Emery’s demands.

The fact they’ve worked together at Villarreal before will certainly help the 26-year-old.

Carragher isn’t the only person impressed with Villa have signed Torres.

Danny Murphy has already described him as one of the signings of the summer and Villa fans will hope that prediction comes true in the coming months.