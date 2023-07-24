Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has said that winger Leon Bailey will be joining the squad on their pre-season tour this week.

Emery was speaking to the club’s official website after their 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

It was a solid start to their involvement in the Premier League Summer Series.

After witnessing Fulham defeat Brentford 3-2 in the game them, Villa and Newcastle delivered an equally entertaining match.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the first ten minutes before Emi Buendia scored either side of half-time.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Newcastle equalised quickly after Buendia’s second goal and both managers used the rest of the match to rotate their sides and give out some much-needed minutes.

Unai Emery will be glad he can add Leon Bailey to his tour squad this week.

The £25m winger was been joined at the club by his old Bayer Leverkusen teammate Moussa Diaby.

The pair could be a devastating force on either wing next season.

Speaking about the Jamaican international, Emery said: “Leon Bailey is coming back and meeting with us on Thursday.

“We are going to continue in our way, our work and the plan we are doing, and adding some different players as well.”

Bailey’s arrival date means he’ll miss Aston Villa’s next match against Fulham on Wednesday.

He should then be available for their final match of the tour against Brentford on Sunday.

Bailey has returned to Aston Villa training late after being involved in the Gold Cup with Jamaica.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

He helped them reach the semi-finals, scoring once and providing two assists as he played across the front line.

Emery would have liked to see Bailey in action more on tour as he attempts to work out his best starting line-up.

The 25-year-old was in and out of the team under the Spanish coach last season, playing on either wing and occasionally as a centre-forward.

He impressed when given his chance, but Diaby’s arrival may end up limiting his minutes even further.

Villa have two more friendlies when they return from the USA where Bailey will know he has to make his case to start before the Premier League begins.