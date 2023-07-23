Jamaican international Leon Bailey is delighted that Moussa Diaby has joined Aston Villa this summer.

The French winger posted on Instagram after his move to Villa Park was confirmed yesterday.

The signing of Moussa Diaby could be a real coup for Aston Villa and a sign of their ambitions this season.

Diaby isn’t a cheap addition and has set back Villa a club-record £51.9m this summer.

However, they had to fight off interest from Saudi Arabia to bring in the 24-year-old French international.

Striker Ollie Watkins was mainly responsible for scoring Aston Villa’s goals last season.

Diaby’s tally of 22 in the past two seasons suggests he would alleviate some of the burden on the England international.

He was chipped in with 20 assists in that time and if he can bring that form to the Premier League he’s going to be incredibly difficult to deal with.

Diaby is now joining his old Bayer Leverkusen teammate Leon Bailey at Aston Villa.

The pair played more than 50 games together in Germany, combining eight times to score goals as they caused havoc on either wing.

Bailey sends message to Villa signing Diaby

Posting on his Instagram account, Diaby said: “Very proud to start a new chapter and join @avfcofficial. Up the Villa!”

Leon Bailey then replied and said: “Yess finally, welcome my brother.”

Unai Emery has already made several exciting signings at Villa Park this summer.

Youri Tielemans has arrived on a free transfer from Leicester City, while he’s been reunited with defender Pau Torres.

Aston Villa need a bigger squad this season given their participation in the Conference League.

Bailey and Diaby combining on the wings for Aston Villa will be a terrifying thought for other Premier League defenders.

With Bailey’s pace and trickery and Diaby’s efficiency to create chances and test the goalkeeper in the final third, Emery could have a winning combination on his hands.

Arsenal will be hoping they don’t regret missing out on the French international when they face him in December.