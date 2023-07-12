Unai Emery is personally a huge fan of ‘incredible’ £43m player who Aston Villa want to sign

Unai Emery is reportedly a huge fan of Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, with Aston Villa keen to sign the winger this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that despite interest from Villa, Williams looks likely to remain in Bilbao.

Villa have already moved to bring in Youri Tielemans on a free transfer this summer, but plenty of work must be done before the window closes.

Emery will be keen to bolster his options across his squad as he prepares Villa for a return to European football.

The Villains are widely expected to target another forward player this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for Nico Williams.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Indeed, Spanish outlet Marca claimed that Villa were prepared to offer Williams around £115,000-a-week to make the switch to the Midlands.

And while Emery is said to be a huge admirer of the Spaniard, a deal this summer looks unlikely.

Emery is a huge fan of Williams

The Daily Mail reports that Emery is a ‘huge admirer’ of Williams amid interest from Aston Villa.

But the winger appears more likely to remain in Bilbao this summer.

Williams has impressed for Athletic over the past year, registering 11 goal involvements in 36 La Liga appearances.

The youngster has been labelled an ‘incredible’ talent but it seems that Villa are facing an uphill battle to land him.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 13: Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Pa…

90 Min claimed just last month that Villa look set to miss out on the winger as he’s close to signing a new deal with Athletic Club.

He reportedly has a £42.7 million release clause in his contract, but it remains to be seen whether that will remain should he agrees fresh terms.

While it will be a blow for Emery to miss out on a player he admires, the Spaniard will be keen to move on to alternative targets if he can’t land Williams.

Villa need added depth as they head into the new campaign, with Emery facing the task of managing a more hectic fixture schedule this time around.