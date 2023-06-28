Aston Villa won’t be signing ‘incredible’ player this summer, he’s about to sign a new deal

Aston Villa reportedly look set to miss out on signing Nico Williams this summer, with the winger close to signing a new deal with Athletic Club.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Villa had opened talks with the La Liga outfit over signing Williams earlier this month.

Unai Emery looks set to bolster his squad over the coming weeks as he prepares Villa for a return to European football.

The Villains have already snapped up former Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer, while they are also pressing ahead with their attempts to land Villarreal star Pau Torres.

One name that has been heavily linked with a move to Villa Park is Nico Williams.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Indeed, Spanish outlet Marca claimed earlier this month that Villa were prepared to offer Williams around £115,000-a-week to make the switch to the Midlands.

The 20-year-old has just one year left on his current deal with Athletic Club, but he is seemingly ready to agree fresh terms.

Villa to miss out on Williams

90 Min reports that Williams is now close to signing a new two-year deal with Athletic Club.

It’s noted that the winger was tempted by a move to Villa Park, but he is ready to stay in Spain for at least another year.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 13: Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Pa…

William has impressed for Athletic over the past year having had a hand in 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances.

The youngster has been labelled an ‘incredible’ talent but it seems that Villa will have to look elsewhere.

Emery will be keen to bolster his forward line over the coming weeks as he prepares for a busy schedule next season. Williams would have been an ideal fit for the Spaniard’s system, but there are plenty of options on the market for Villa to explore.