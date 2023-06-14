Aston Villa have made Nico Williams their top target for the summer transfer window, with Unai Emery’s men prepared to offer the forward a deal worth £115,000-a-week.

That is according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca, which suggests that the 20-year-old is closer to moving to the Premier League this summer than signing a new contract with Athletic.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Nico Williams is a player Emery will have been well aware of for some time. Marca reports that the Spaniard wanted to bring the forward with him to Villa Park in January. However, Williams opted to stay in the Basque Country for the rest of the campaign.

Aston Villa make Nico Williams their number one target

It seems that he is now eyeing a move. Marca suggests that Aston Villa have made the Spain international their number one target in this window.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is noted that their contract offer is significantly higher than what Athletic can put on the table. And with his contract up in 2024, it appears likely that he will move on this summer.

Williams has a release clause worth £42.8 million.

Williams was exceptional in La Liga this past season. He scored six goals and provided five assists from out wide. He also scored three more goals in the Copa del Rey.

His brother Inaki has previously spoken about him being an ‘incredible‘ athlete. And he is one of a number of extremely talented younger players forcing his way into the Spain fold right now.

Villa fans are absolutely ready to trust the judgement of Emery in this window after he worked wonders in his first few months in charge of the club.

So if the boss deems Williams to be the player Villa need to push the boat out for, you are unlikely to find too many supporters who do not back his decision.