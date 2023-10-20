Unai Emery could be without 2 key Aston Villa players in upcoming fixtures against Luton and Nottingham Forest

Some Aston Villa stars have to be careful as they have picked up a fair few yellow cards and here are the list of players who are close to being suspended in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have had a great start to the Premier League season. They currently sit fifth and are only four points from the top of the division.

Manager Unai Emery will be delighted with the campaign so far. Up next is a very tough game against seventh-placed West Ham.

This will be a true test at Villa Park for Emery’s side to prove whether they can stay battling in the top six this season.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, players could be suspended for some big games. Here are the Aston Villa players who could be suspended in the near future.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Are any Aston Villa players suspended for the game vs West Ham?

So far, the Aston Villa squad have been somewhat disciplined. This means that they have no Premier League suspensions ahead of the big match against West Ham. The club do have some injury doubts, including Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey.

Are any Aston Villa players close to being suspended in the Premier League?

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The big worry for Emery is the fact that a couple of his key players are currently walking on a tightrope. They could be suspended in the Premier League in the near future. There are two key Aston Villa players who have been starting a lot this campaign that could be suspended for future games against Luton and Nottingham Forest.

Defender Lucas Digne and midfielder Douglas Luiz are both one yellow card away from getting a suspension in the Premier League. Luiz has been on top form this season, with Ian Wright calling him ‘fantastic‘. The 25 year-old will not be a player that fans want to see suspended. Emery will want the pair to be extra careful in their match against West Ham.

How do suspensions work in Premier League?

There are multiple rules for yellow card and red card suspensions in the Premier League. Players who receive five yellow cards in the first 19 matches will be suspended for one Premier League match. After this, players who receive 10 yellow cards in the first 32 matches will be suspended for two matches.

Any players who receive 15 yellow cards across the season will receive a three-match ban. If they somehow manage to get 20 yellow cards they could be charged for misconduct by the FA.

Red cards work a little differently. If a player is sent off for a red card after receiving two yellow cards in one match then they will only be suspended for one game. If they receive a straight red card then they will be suspended for three matches.