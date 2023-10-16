Arsenal are interested in signing £15m PL star Ian Wright thinks is ‘fantastic’ – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Arsenal are continuing to monitor Douglas Luiz more than a year after making a bid to sign the Aston Villa star.

Romano was writing for Caught Offside, noting that a deal for the Gunners to sign the Brazilian will not be easy after he signed a new contract at Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz continues to go from strength to strength. Speaking to BBC Sport, Garth Crooks suggested that Douglas Luiz has been a revelation under Unai Emery at Aston Villa. He noted that the midfielder had been ‘playing out of his skin’ as he included him in a team of the week. Ian Wright meanwhile, said he had been ‘fantastic’.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

And it seems that the £15 million man’s form has not escaped the attention of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal continue to monitor Douglas Luiz

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Gunners tend to keep certain targets on their radar for some time. And with that, there remains interest in the 25-year-old.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“As I recently reported, Arsenal have been monitoring Pedro Neto for some time, and I can also say that Arsenal always keep monitoring the same players they like and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains one of them. He’s always been appreciated,” he told Caught Offside.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“Of course, we know that Arsenal had bids rejected for Luiz in September 2022, and he later went on to sign a new contract at Villa Park, which runs until 2026. He’s now a key player for Villa so the deal would not be an easy one, but many clubs appreciate him.”

Mikel Arteta is always looking to keep Gunners stars on their toes

Arsenal look to be pretty strong in the middle of the park when everyone is fit. Certainly, few sides would fancy their chances if they came up against a midfield which included Declan Rice at number eight and Thomas Partey in the holding role. And they also have Jorginho to come in.

However, Partey’s fitness has been an issue throughout his time at the Emirates. And Jorginho has his limitations when you consider that Arsenal are looking to battle for titles.

Arteta has also shown that he is prepared to be ruthless with his team. So there are not too many players within his squad who can feel safe about their position.

Clearly, Aston Villa want to keep moving forward. So they are hardly going to listen to offers for Luiz.

But Arsenal have seemingly kept him on their radar for a reason.