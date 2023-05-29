Ian Wright says Unai Emery has really improved £15m Aston Villa player











Pundit Ian Wright has suggested that Unai Emery has improved Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz since his arrival.

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Wright was assessing their 2-1 win over Brighton yesterday.

It was a result that means Aston Villa will once again be playing European football next season.

When the Spaniard took over from Steven Gerrard following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham, survival was his main objective.

However, he’s taken the squad to another level since his introduction and now they can look forward to a return to continental action.

There are few managers you would rather have in charge than Unai Emery when playing in European competitions.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

His Europa League record in particular is second-to-none.

Domestically, he’s doing a fantastic job too, and Ian Wright was quick to praise Douglas Luiz for his performance yesterday for Aston Villa.

He scored the opening goal after some brilliant work from Jacob Ramsey.

The £15m Brazilian has been transformed since Emery’s introduction.

Wright seriously impressed with Villa star Douglas Luiz

Speaking about the 25-year-old on Match of the Day, Wright said: “[Unai Emery has done] An unbelievable job and you can see the improvement in the players.

“I think Douglas Luiz is a very good example of someone who’s massively improved, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s a good player as it is but his numbers since he’s been under Unai Emery has been fantastic.

“He got his goal, that’s what he’s added to his game, and he’s proved to be very, very valuable to Villa because before Unai got there it wasn’t really happening.

“Look at his numbers now under Unai, he’s gone to another level.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

There’s a reason Arsenal were interested in the midfielder last summer.

Since leaving Manchester City, Douglas Luiz has been one of the club’s most consistent performers.

Emery has got the balance right in Villa’s midfield, with Luiz lining up alongside John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara.

Wright was blown away by how much Douglas Luiz has improved at Aston Villa in recent months.

If he can continue on that trajectory, there’s no reason why the Villains can’t look further up the table next season.

Show all