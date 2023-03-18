Two Tottenham targets could now swap clubs this summer











Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Inter stopper Andre Onana could be set to swap clubs when the transfer window opens.

According to Inter Live, Chelsea are willing to pay money as well as their second choice goalkeeper to get Onana to Stamford Bridge.

Earlier this month, Onana was linked with a switch to Tottenham as they continue their search to replace Hugo Lloris this summer.

Mendy has also been linked with a move across the capital, as contract talks with the Blues have stalled after he lost his starting place this season.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Onana was sent home from the World Cup early by Cameroon after a disagreement with the manager over the style of play.

Mendy did not cover himself in glory there either as Senegal were eliminated by England, but not too long ago, he was talked about as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

Onana just helped Inter into the last eight of the Champions League, where they will play Benfica and a decent little route to the final has opened up for them.

Spurs have been linked with a whole load of goalkeepers as they look to find a new long term number one stopper to replace Lloris.

It is almost inevitable they are going to be linked with the same names as Chelsea at times, with the goalkeeping situation at Stamford Bridge still unclear.

Whoever the new Spurs manager is going to be will also have an impact on the summer’s transfer policy and who becomes the number one choice to be the club’s new number one.