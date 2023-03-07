Tottenham told they can sign 'one of the best' in the world, he won't even cost them much money - journalist











Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new goalkeeper.

Spurs are in the market for a new goalie this summer as they look to put Hugo Lloris out to pasture after an error-strewn season for the Spurs skipper.

Notable mistakes against the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle have cost Tottenham vital points this term, and it looks as though Lloris does need replacing this summer.

According to Bailey, Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Inter Milan’s Andre Onana this summer for what he describes as a ‘decent price’.

Spurs could sign Onana

Bailey said that Tottenham have been offered the Inter goalie.

“Tottenham need a goalkeeper, they are moving on from Hugo Lloris. They’ve been offered Andre Onana, a player they like from Inter, who will be available for a decent price. This is the problem with doing this internal Premier League business, even if Pickford goes down with Everton, we’re still talking about £50m for him with his new contract, that’s frightening, but that’s just the Premier League prices,” Bailey said.

Could be a bargain

This could be a real bargain signing for Tottenham if they can find a way to get Onana back to his best.

In his pomp, the Cameroonian was labelled as ‘one of the best in the world’, but since then he’s faced a lengthy ban for an off-field controversy and has lost his form at Inter.

However, a change in surroundings could help Onana get back to his best, and as Bailey says, he’ll be much cheaper than any Premier League option that Spurs may have in mind, be that Pickford or somebody else.

This would be a bit of a gamble, but if it pays off it could be a real bargain.

