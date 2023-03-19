Two Tottenham stars worried about Richarlison straight away after Southampton injury











Richarlison was absolutely devastated after being forced off with an injury minutes into Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Southampton.

A report from Football London has shared what happened in the immediate aftermath at St. Mary’s.

It was an important game for Spurs in their race to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s side need to pick up maximum points against the teams struggling in the league to return to the Champions League.

Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic both scored their first goals for the club, while Harry Kane once again found the back of the net.

However, the normally goal-shy hosts fought their way back into the game, with Theo Walcott once again frustrating Tottenham.

A contentious last-minute penalty from James Ward-Prowse meant the game ended 3-3, but Tottenham will know that was a massive missed opportunity.

Tottenham were unable to call on Richarlison after he picked up another injury.

Since his £60m move from Everton, things simply haven’t gone the Brazilians way.

However, a couple of his Spurs teammates were quick to make sure he was OK as he limped off.

Tottenham star Richarlison consoled after latest injury

The report from Football London states that, ‘With barely two minutes on the clock, the Brazilian had his shirt over his head and started walking towards the dugout as he knew his game was over.

‘He was absolutely gutted as he made his way off and was in tears.

‘Consoled by fellow attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Richarlison walked past Antonio Conte to head down the tunnel before turning back after the head coach had called him.’

Richarlison was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski, who himself hasn’t reached the same heights as last season.

Dion Dublin recently commented that the Brazilian hasn’t looked happy at Spurs for a whie.

A well-known wind-up merchant, Richarlison hasn’t been at his best for Tottenham, in part due to his injury issues.

He returned from a brilliant World Cup with Brazil unfit, and has been desperately looking for his first league goal.

On two separate occasions he’s wheeled away in celebration this season before being denied by VAR.

He’ll be hoping his latest knock isn’t too serious so he can help his side remain in the top four.

