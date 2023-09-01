Two Celtic players now spotted back in first-team training today, could be big boost for Glasgow Derby

Away from transfer talk for a bit, Celtic still have a big game to prepare for this weekend. A trip to Ibrox beckons and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that he can come away from Ibrox with all three points.

The Glasgow Derby is the biggest fixture in the calendar so far this season and Celtic will be hoping to solidify their place at the top of the league with a win over Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers has had a raft of injuries to contend with over the past two weeks but his preparations for the upcoming derby could have been given a huge shot in the arm.

Celtic released footage from Lennoxtown this afternoon which showed the first team hard at it at training. The video showed Hoops striker, Hyeongyu Oh and winger, Mikey Johnston were both back in training and they were looking sharp. [Celtic YouTube]

And whilst the return of Johnston is welcomed, Hyeongyu Oh’s participation in the session will give hope that he may well be ready to play some part in Sunday’s fixture.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Celtic have struggled to break down defences as they have failed to score in their past two games. The return of Oh gives Rodgers a different option up front as the Korean has proven he can be quite a handful.

Johnston is also a welcome return to the squad. With Sead Haksabanovic expected to leave before the window closes tonight, Johnston will provide cover as backup should his services be required. The Irish winger has returned from a season-long loan at Vitoria Guimaires where he enjoyed some great form that saw him earn his first caps for the Republic of Ireland.

The footage also showed the return of defender, Yuki Kobayashi, but it is unlikely that he will play any part in Sunday’s fixture due to Nat Phillips’ arrival at Celtic yesterday.

