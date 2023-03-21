Harry Redknapp shares whether he'd take the Tottenham job if Antonio Conte leaves











Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp has admitted that he would be ready to take over from Antonio Conte if he is sacked this week.

Tottenham are likely to be searching for a new manager in the coming days as Conte faces the sack after his explosive press conference on Saturday.

Indeed, The Telegraph reported on Monday evening that Spurs are ready to part ways with the Italian during the international break.

Conte slammed his players after the 3-3 draw at Southampton over the weekend and it seems likely that he will not be returning to Hotspur Way.

Now, a familiar face in Harry Redknapp has told TalkSPORT that he would be willing to take the job at Tottenham.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Redknapp admits he’d take the Tottenham job

Speaking on the radio station on Tuesday morning, Redknapp admitted that it would be difficult to turn his old club down.

“If someone asks you, I think it would be hard to say no, I’ll be truthful,” the 76-year-old said. “When you love it, you do find it hard to say no, as Roy [Hodgson] and Neil [Warnock] would agree.”

Redknapp was then asked if he had received a call from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy yet.

He responded: “No definitely not, that has not happened. But you look at what you’re doing now, sitting around, having a game of golf, and it’s not the money, it’s the challenge, you love it, the buzz of it, winning a game is a fantastic feeling. It’s hard to say no.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Redknapp enjoyed a successful spell in north London as he guided the club into the Champions League for the first time.

Spurs fans still look back on his time at the club fondly, with the 1-0 win at the San Siro arguably the highlight of his Tottenham career.

It looks likely that Ryan Mason will take the reins at Tottenham until the end of the season though. But Redknapp even said that he would be open to helping the 31-year-old out.

“Yeah of course, I would love that,” he said. “With a young manager I often think that they don’t use older figures, but I think there is room for older people to go in with them and work with a young manager, even if it was only for a couple of days a week just to be around. They can bounce ideas off you – I think that’s important.”

It seems highly unlikely that Tottenham will turn to Redknapp if Conte does end up leaving this week.

The former Premier League boss’ last job in management was nearly six years ago now and despite his brilliant spell at Spurs, the modern game may have passed him by.

Show all