Bayern Munich now trying to sign £60m midfielder, after claims Liverpool wanted him

Bayern Munich are now making their move to sign Fulham’s Joao Palhinha after claims that Liverpool wanted him this summer.

That’s according to journalist Chrisitan Falk who shared the update on X.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Falk said that reports are true and that Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel still wants to add a number six to his squad.

Falk said: “True. Bayern is trying now to get João Palhinha (28, contract till 2027) from FC Fulham.

“Thomas Tuchel still wants a new Number 6.”

And that is a significant update given Liverpool have been linked with Joao Palhinha all summer.

Said to be valued at around £60m, it would be a huge loss to Fulham if the Portugal international were to leave late on.

Moreover, Liverpool may see it as a loss as well.

With the club still thought to want to add another midfielder this week they may well have revived their interest.

However, competition from Bayern Munich could turn them to targets elsewhere.

Liverpool are thought to be pressing on with their interest in Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure.

Bayern Munich now trying to sign Liverpool target Palhinha

You would think that both Palhinha and Doucoure would make excellent signings for any top European side.

Both of the defensive midfielders were outstanding in their debut seasons in the Premier League.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

And it’s no surprise that Jurgen Klopp has held interest in both.

If Joao Palhinha does join Bayern Munich in the next few days Tuchel’s side will have to be one of the favourites for the Champions League.

Harry Kane has hit the ground running and the Bayern squad was already blessed with world-class talent.

And with Liverpool having strong hopes of returning to the competition themselves this year they probably do need to strengthen.

Klopp’s side currently have one of the smallest squads in the league and will have the added load of Europa League games this season.

And with Palhinha possibly heading to Bayern Munich, Liverpool may need to accelerate their interest in other targets.