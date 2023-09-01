Transfer Deadline Day: Potential Arsenal signings and 5 players who could leave

Transfer deadline day is underway and Mikel Arteta remains busy in the sales as Arsenal strives to seal some last-ditch signings and grant a few outgoings.

It’s been a busy window for the Gunners. They’ve strengthened their side by bringing in four new players. David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and, the big one, Declan Rice have all swapped their current clubs for the red side of London.

But are they done yet? As the transfer deadline edges closer and closer, the Premier League still potentially have a few deals to get done. These include incomings and outgoings.

Arsenal have until 23:00 BST on September 1 to finalise their signings before the transfer deadline hits. La Liga sides also have until 23:00 to secure any signings from Spurs. While all Bundesliga clubs have to 17:00, Serie A sides have to 19:00 and Ligue 1 clubs have to 22:00.

Arsenal’s potential transfer deadline day signings

The only real piece that Arteta’s side will now be worried about heading into deadline day is the lack of a right-back.

Timber was purchased from Ajax this summer to hold down that position, however now with a bad injury – they could be in the market on deadline day.

The Independent suggested the North London side could be looking for a right-sided defender who can play across the back line – but as of yet haven’t identified any nailed-on targets.

However, there has been speculation with one name. Ivan Fresneda’s agents are in London trying to get him a move to the Premier League this week. It’s stated that he is a long-time target of Arteta’s.

Arsenal got most of their business done very early, and it’s clear to see with hardly any links to any players that Arteta is extremely happy with how his squad is looking heading into the rest of the season.

Six players who could still leave Arsenal before the sales slam shut

Outgoings are a lot more likely, with the Spanish manager keen to shift some dead weight.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Folarin Balogun is having a medical with Monaco earlier in the week. This could be fully done and dusted by Friday as the French striker completes a £34m move.

The intriguing news of the week is that according to The Daily Mail, Chelsea are considering launching a bid to sign Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

No official bid has been placed yet, but Chelsea are sniffing around. It is believed that Arsenal will reject the proposal – but you never know.

Turkish journalist Yakup Cinar has also said that there may still be a move on the cards for Thomas Partey, with the Arsenal star open to a switch to Galatasaray – although this looks unlikely.

Rob Holding is one who will likely depart. Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier this week that Holding is still expected to leave Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window. There are discussions now ongoing to make it happen.

Last but not least, Gabriel has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Real Madrid. Losing his place in the team has led to intense speculation that he could depart.

It’s going to be a busy one, get ready for deadline day, Gunners.