Agents of ‘the best young right-back in the world’ in London for West Ham talks

West Ham United are looking to end the summer transfer window on a high as they continue to pursue targets.

Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos have all joined the Hammers in the last two weeks.

In addition, West Ham appear to be closing in on Ajax and Ghana midfield star Mohammed Kudus.

Photo by NESimages/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now, an interesting report has surfaced about a right-back who the Hammers are apparently keen on.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Ivan Fresneda’s agents are in London today (Friday) for meetings regarding his future.

West Ham and fellow Londoners Crystal Palace are apparently “very interested” in the £13.3million-rated 18-year-old.

The report claims that the player’s agents are holding ‘a round of meetings’ with the interested parties.

This comes ahead of the final stretch of the transfer window, after which they will assess their options.

Fresneda’s camp was apparently left disappointed that the chance to join Barcelona has fallen through

That has ‘hastened’ the need to find another destination, so West Ham – or Palace – could fancy their chances of a deal getting over the line.

The Hammers’ apparent interest in Fresneda comes amid speculation linking Ben Johnson with a move away.

According to The Athletic, Championship side Southampton are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Johnson’s contract expires in 2024, having failed to reach an agreement on a new six-and-a-half-year deal last year.

Photo by Seb Daly – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Our view

West Ham have pulled off a number of impressive signings, and Fresneda would be right up with the best of them.

The Real Valladolid teenager may well be ‘the best young right-back in the world’, as per scouting website FootTheBall.

Meanwhile, AS previously deemed Fresneda ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’. Needless to say, he’s a real prodigy.

While losing Johnson would be a blow, Fresneda would be an exciting alternative. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.