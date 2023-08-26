Journalist says Arsenal are looking for a specific type of defender before deadline day

Arsenal go into the final week of the transfer window knowing they might need to add at least one new face to the ranks.

Jurrien Timber’s devasating injury means the Gunners have been left short. It means Mikel Arteta and Edu could now be forced into the market when they perhaps weren’t planning on doing so.

Of course, you never know with Arsenal and the transfer window in general. There has been talk of a new forward or right-side player being signed. But as yet, there’s no sign of any concrete links emerging on that front.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

However, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Arsenal are looking for a very specific profile in their defence. Writing in his latest Reading the Game newsletter, Delaney claims the Gunners are looking for somene who can do a very specific role.

“Arsenal are looking for a defender, preferably a right-back who can play across,” Delaney writes.

Just who that might be, remains to be seen. We know Ivan Fresneda’s agents are in London trying to get him a move this weekend. He is a long-time target of Arteta’s.

However, it could be any number of players and Arsenal have sprung more than a few surprises in the past.

Arsenal could do with making sure they’re ready to compete

The one bonus about Timber’s injury is that it has come when they still have time in the window to address it.

Sure, Timber being out is a huge blow, for both player and club. But with a week to go, it gives the Gunners plenty of time and space to find someone else.

If Arsenal can ensure they get a new defender in, it does give them that cushion. If not, then Arteta will simply have to make do and it could end up being a chance for a youngster to get minutes at some point.