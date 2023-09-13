Tottenham’s summer transfer target sends message to Cristian Romero on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero continues to impress and his Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, a player who was linked with a move to Spurs in the summer, absolutely adores him.

Romero and De Paul’s Argentina have been fantastic for over a year now. They won the World Cup in Qatar last winter and they have been going strong since. They beat Bolivia 3-0 last night, and the Tottenham defender was brilliant again.

Rodrigo De Paul sends message to Tottenham star Cristian Romero

Tottenham and Argentina star Cristian Romero has been the talk of the town recently.

The 25-year-old had a fantastic pre-season; was named as the vice-captain by Ange Postecoglou; and Lionel Messi went as far as saying he’s the best defender in the world right now.

Romero’s confidence is sky-high at the moment, and his performance against Bolivia last night was absolutely brilliant once again.

We already told you about how the Argentine national media reacted to Romero’s display yesterday.

Here’s how a couple of his international teammates reacted to his performance on Instagram.

Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul wrote: “How I like it when you take care of me, Cristian.”

Arsenal old-boy Emi Martinez commented “Fuaaaa,” which in Spanish translates to “wow!”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Spurs were linked with a move to sign De Paul

Tottenham, like most other clubs, were linked with a move to sign over a dozen players in last summer’s transfer window.

The North Londoners’ priority was their defence and a new attacking midfielder. They brought in Micky van de Ven and James Maddison for those positions, and they’re both excellent players.

Spurs were linked with numerous central midfielders as well, and among them was Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul, with numerous reports, including one from Inter Live, claiming in April that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wanted to sign him in the summer.

No move materialised in the end, but De Paul clearly is a big fan of one Tottenham player – Romero!