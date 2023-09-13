‘The best’: Nation’s media blown away by 25-year-old Tottenham player last night

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero had another fantastic game last night as Argentina, without Lionel Messi, beat Bolivia 3-0.

The Argentine defender has been in the news a lot this week after he was branded by Messi as the best centre-back in the world. Now, his performance against Bolivia has made that belief even stronger.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Tottenham star Cristian Romero hailed by Argentine media

Tottenham star Cristian Romero started for Argentina once again in the heart of the defence last night, and he was fantastic for the world champions.

The 25-year-old was at the end of a ton of criticism last season when things weren’t going Spurs’ way. His recklessness was constantly criticised, and that appeared to affect his confidence.

However, since Ange Postecoglou‘s arrival as Tottenham manager, Romero has been absolutely incredible for the North Londoners.

His performances for Argentina have been spectacular as well, and he once again impressed last night as he helped his side beat Bolivia 3-0.

Argentine media outlet TyC Sports gave him an 8/10 rating and wrote: “Compete to be the best central scoreboard in the world right now. Everything a defender must do from start to finish.

“It is said that at height there is no need to try to anticipate. Cuti doesn’t care about anything, not even that. He did not fail in a single one of the thousand advances of him.”

Photo by JORGE BERNAL/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Cristian Romero’s current form is extremely important for Tottenham.

Spurs’ biggest problem last season was their defence. They conceded 63 goals in 38 games, which is a shocking record for any club, let alone one that’s aiming for big things.

Since Postecoglou’s arrival, Tottenham’s defence has looked a lot better, and Romero’s tremendous form is one of the biggest reasons why.

If he can keep it going, Spurs will surely have a better season than last time.