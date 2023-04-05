Tottenham now want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul this summer











Tottenham Hotspur are now interested in signing midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Atletico Madrid this summer.

That’s according to Inter Live, who believe the World Cup winner could be on the move very soon.

There’s plenty of work to be done at Tottenham before the season ends.

The club are without a manager and there are no guarantees on which European competition they’ll be in next season.

However, work is already underway to improve their squad in the summer.

With Rodrigo Bentancur potentially unavailable until the end of the year, Tottenham need to look at more options in midfield.

Rodrigo de Paul could be the answer for Tottenham, with the Argentinian international potentially available in the summer.

He’s been linked with Spurs in the past, and rejected a move to north London last summer.

The report from Inter Live states he could be available for £26m, but Spurs are likely to face plenty of competition.

A number of Italian clubs are interest, as are Premier League rivals Everton, Aston Villa and Brentford.

Tottenham keen on Rodrigo de Paul

Inter Live believe that De Paul could leave on a permanent deal this summer, or on loan with an option to buy.

They also suggest that Fabio Paratici had ‘already discussed with the agents’ of de Paul a potential move.

The sporting director has now stepped away from the club, but that groundwork may already have helped Spurs.

They go on to say that Daniel Levy ‘would also like De Paul as the new midfield hub.’

De Paul has a very talented admirer in international teammate Lionel Messi.

The 29-year-old once said of the PSG star: “I care a lot about Leo, and I know he cares a lot about me.

“Off the pitch we are close because we have fun, we are friends. And I have a good time with my friends.”

Tottenham fans would like be a lot more excited about Messi arriving in north London than De Paul.

However, if they can negotiate a good deal then the Argentinian may end up being a good option.

Without knowing who the new manager is going to be, bringing in any new signings should be put on hold, even if some opportunities are missed.

