Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that a lot of Tottenham Hotspur’s players would love to see James Maddison sign for the club this summer.

Tottenham seem to be closing in on their second summer signing after snapping up Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli yesterday.

Indeed, Tottenham have found a breakthrough in negotiations with Leicester City over the signing of James Maddison, with Sky journalist Dharmesh Sheth claiming that he will undergo his medical at Hotspur Way today.

It’s claimed that Spurs and Leicester have an agreement in place worth around £40 million for the England international.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Maddison has starred for the Foxes over the past five years and barring a late collapse, he will add some much-needed creativity to Tottenham’s midfield.

And it seems that many at Tottenham are excited about the potential arrival of Maddison this summer.

Tottenham’s players would love Maddison signing

Gold spoke about Tottenham’s interest in Maddison in his latest YouTube video on Tuesday night.

Of course, the deal has progressed quickly since but the Football.London journalist claimed that Spurs’ players would love to see Maddison sign for the club this summer.

“At the moment, Spurs have this clearer run which should help them and with Leicester having gone down, needing that money that little bit more, a compromise you’d hope should be found,” Gold said.

“Suggestions are that the personal terms of the player are not going to be an issue and I think he’ll fit in superbly, I really think he will.

“The thing I keep getting told is that everyone at the club loves him and wants to bring him in. That means Postecoglou, Levy, Paratici, Gabbanini, a lot of the players would love to see him there as well.

“It’s a statement signing, it is. For Daniel Levy, I can understand why he’s driving this to try and get it done because even more so than Richarlison last year, this is a signing that I think the fans would get excited about and I think other clubs would say ‘that’s a tasty signing that Spurs have done well there’.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

At this stage, it seems highly likely that Maddison will sign for Tottenham over the coming days and he would be a brilliant addition to Postecoglou’s squad.

The ‘incredible’ playmaker has posted impressive numbers at Leicester over the past few seasons and even managed 19 goal contributions in a struggling side last time out.

It’s no surprise that members of the Tottenham squad would love to play alongside the 26-year-old, especially Spurs’ attacking players.

Snapping up Maddison after securing Vicario would represent an encouraging start to the transfer window for Tottenham.