Tottenham's Daniel Levy has completely changed his mind on Mauricio Pochettino











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is searching for a new manager, and Mauricio Pochettino is one name that will not go away.

The Argentine spent over five years at Spurs. He did an extraordinary job in North London, leading them to the final of the Champions League and a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Now out of work, Pochettino has been heavily linked with a return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Daniel Levy is not sure about bringing Mauricio Pochettino back to Tottenham

Pochettino, 51, seemed like the favourite to take charge of Tottenham when rumours about Conte facing the sack surfaced a few weeks ago.

It was reported by many that Levy really wanted to bring the Argentine back, but Fabio Paratici was completely against that idea, which is why it didn’t happen instantly.

Now, Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that even Daniel Levy is second-guessing his desire to appoint Pochettino as the manager. He seems to have changed his mind and is now looking elsewhere.

The journalist said: “Levy had always fancied bringing Pochettino back and that was going to clash eventually with Paratici’s role, so it looked like it would be up to the Italian to bring forward names that would make him think otherwise.

“What actually happened recently is that I’m told Levy started to have second thoughts about a Poch return, and that’s why he hasn’t rushed into it right now.

“It will be interesting to see how he deals with the situation as this Paratici situation plays out – the whole process is looking slightly different to the one we were expecting.”

TBR View:

When Levy was determined to get Pochettino back, he probably didn’t expect someone like Julian Nagelsmann to suddenly become available.

The German was sacked by Bayern Munich last week, and he has now emerged as the top target for the Tottenham job.

However, there’s no guarantee that Nagelsmann would be interested in becoming the Spurs boss, which makes it a bad idea for Levy to go all out for him and ignore the others.

It will be interesting to see who gets the Tottenham job this summer. We really wouldn’t be surprised if Pochettino becomes the man again.

