Fabio Paratici doesn't seem to want 'world-class' manager to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham











The Athletic reports that Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to be one of Fabio Paratici’s preferred choices to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte’s days at Tottenham seem to be numbered after they crashed out of the Champions League last night. Spurs were held to a goalless draw by AC Milan and failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit in north London.

The north Londoners are now seemingly weighing up their options as they prepare for a future without Conte in charge.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen on a reunion with Pochettino, but other senior figures disagree.

And it seems that Paratici is also of the same stance on the possible return of the Argentine.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Paratici doesn’t favour Pochettino

The Athletic reports that Paratici is unlikely to view Pochettino as one of his preferred choices if Conte leaves the club.

It seems that many Spurs fans have made up their minds over who they want to see take over from Conte, with many chanting Pochettino’s name after the full-time whistle last night.

But if the Italian leaves, it’s not a foregone conclusion that the club share the same view.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Pochettino has already admitted several times in the past that wants to return to north London in the future.

The 51-year-old is arguably Tottenham’s most successful manager in recent history, despite the fact he didn’t quite get over the line in terms of silverware.

It feels inevitable that he will return one day, but if Paratici isn’t convinced, it could throw a spanner in the works.

Much will come down to who has the final say on the appointment and that will most likely be Levy, especially after Paratici brought in Nuno Espirito Santo.

Pochettino is undoubtedly a ‘world-class’ manager but there are doubts over whether it is the right time for him to return to north London.

Show all