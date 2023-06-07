Tottenham were interested in hiring ‘phenomenal’ manager, but he didn’t even want to interview for the job











Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in hiring Julian Nagelsmann this summer, but the former Bayern Munich boss did not want to interview for the job.

That’s according to The Athletic, which notes that talks between Spurs and Nagelsmann did take place via intermediaries.

Tottenham announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manager yesterday after a lengthy search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

The Aussie boss has signed a four-year contract and looks set to be given the time to rebuild the Spurs side in his image.

But Nagelsmann was labelled the front-runner for the job shortly after Conte’s departure, with Spurs seemingly keen on bringing the German manager in.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham eventually distanced themselves from links to the former Bayern manager and pursued a move for Postecoglou swiftly after he finished the season with Celtic.

Yet, it seems that Spurs were actually interested in the idea of hiring Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann didn’t want Tottenham interview

The Athletic claims that Tottenham were very interested in Nagelsmann, with talks taking place through intermediaries.

Nagelsmann was said to be curious about the idea of joining Spurs but had concerns over the structure at the club, notably the lack of sporting director after Fabio Paratici’s resignation.

And the outlet notes that the 35-year-old did not want to interview for the vacancy at Tottenham after all.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham distanced themselves from links to Nagelsmann and the word from the club was that they did not want to interview him.

Nagelsmann was undoubtedly the favoured candidate amongst Tottenham fans and it came as a surprise when the club ended their interest in him.

But it seems apparent that Spurs didn’t see him as the right fit and from Nagelsmann’s point of view, he clearly had doubts over taking the job.

He’s been labelled a ‘phenomenal‘ manager after spells at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern and seemed like a good fit for Spurs.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have landed an exciting appointment in Postecoglou and it seems as if the fans are already warming to the 57-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether or not Spurs will rue missing out on Nagelsmann and going for the now former Celtic boss instead.

