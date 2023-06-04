Julian Nagelsmann development emerges which will interest Tottenham fans











Tottenham are still searching for a new manager but the game might finally be over when it comes to landing Julian Nagelsmann.

Despite being in and out of the race since Spurs sacked Antonio Conte, Nagelsmann has yet to actually put pen to paper anywhere and remains on the market. He is still being mentioned by some when it comes to the Tottenham job, albeit fleetingly.

However, any hopes Spurs had of going back for the German seem over thanks to reports that Napoli are now in talks with Nagelsmann.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Napoli in talks to appoint Julian Nagelsmann

According to German publication BILD, Nagelsmann is on the radar of Napoli as they look to bring in a successor to Luciano Spalletti.

BILD reports how the Italian side have opened talks with Nagelsmann as they look to step on the toes of Tottenham and others.

The former Bayern manager had also been on Chelsea’s radar before they went and got Mauricio Pochettino.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern in harsh circumstances earlier in the season. His replacement, Thomas Tuchel, managed to get them over the line in the end to retain their Bundesliga title.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are set to turn towards Ange Postecoglou as their next concrete target.

One that got away

Given how heavily linked he has been with the Spurs job, the Tottenham fans will be keeping a close eye on how Julian Nagelsmann does elsewhere.

Napoli are a huge club in their own right and coming off the back of winning Serie A, Nagelsmann might have his hands full.

This very much does seem like one that got away for Spurs and Daniel Levy. There seemed to be a point where Nagelsmann was right there for the taking.

Of course, Spurs’ loss could be Napoli’s gain and if he does do well, then the fans in North London will be fuming again.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images