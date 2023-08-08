Tottenham want to sign ‘excellent’ Barcelona player now, transfer meeting planned before friendly today

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to negotiate a cut-price deal for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet when the two sides meet in a friendly today.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo who report that top officials from each club will meet to discuss a conclusion to a deal.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The two sides face each other in the Joan Gamper Trophy this evening in Spain, which is Spurs’ last pre-season friendly.

And it seems that one of Ange Postecoglou’s last targets in this window is still a left-sided centre-back.

Tottenham have been credited with strong interest in making last year’s loan spell for Clement Lenglet a permanent one this summer.

And although it may seem he’s not the club’s first choice a deal may be found if a lower price can be agreed.

Lenglet wasn’t always convincing in his performances last year but the 28-year-old clearly did enough to convince that he could offer more.

It remains to be seen what price would be agreeable for the two clubs, but Spurs may hope that Lenglet’s desire to join them could aid the deal.

With it now looking increasingly likely that Harry Kane may be staying at the club there’s a lot to be optimistic about for Spurs fans.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that targets Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz were both undergoing medicals at the club.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

And with the squad Spurs have been assembling for next season, it looks incredibly promising with their captain included.

Lenglet may now be the final piece of the puzzle.

Spurs seem more likely to deploy a back four this season, something that may suit Lenglet’s game better than the 3-4-3 under Antonio Conte.

And if negotiations for ‘excellent’ Lenglet do make progress today before Tottenham and Barcelona’s friendly then the North London club may be all set for the season to come.

It’s hard to remember a summer more promising for Spurs fans and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his side can hit the ground running.