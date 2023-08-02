Tottenham Hotspur could still move to sign Clement Lenglet if they are unable to land their top targets this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Bundesliga duo Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven remain Spurs’ preferred targets.

Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after shipping a total of 63 goals in the Premier League last season.

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed an encouraging start to the transfer window as the club moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

But Spurs are yet to address their need for a new centre-back, despite strong links to the likes of Tapsoba, Van de Ven and Tosin Adarabioyo.

And if Tottenham are unable to land their preferred targets, they could turn to Clement Lenglet as a back-up option.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham could turn to Lenglet

Lenglet spent the last season on loan at Tottenham after making the switch from Barcelona last summer.

The 28-year-old was fairly solid on the left-hand side of a back-three, but he was still part of a leaky Tottenham defence last time out.

Spurs are yet to firm up their interest in signing Lenglet permanently this summer, but The Independent claims he is a back-up option for Postecoglou.

Indeed, should Tottenham’s moves for their top targets fail, they could turn to the Frenchman.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Lenglet has been labelled an ‘excellent’ defender but he’s struggled to find his best form since leaving Sevilla back in 2018.

The centre-back failed to nail down a place at Barcelona and while he was fairly consistent for Spurs last season, it would be an underwhelming move.

Tottenham have been linked with moves for some exciting younger centre-backs that seem well-suited to Postecoglou’s system.