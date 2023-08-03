Tottenham boost as 28-year-old is now refusing to join another club this summer

The Tottenham Hotspur fans who would not mind seeing Clement Lenglet return to the club this summer have received a boost, with the defender refusing to move to Saudi Arabia.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which claims that the 28-year-old would be open to moving to the Saudi Pro League later in his career.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Barcelona want to offload Clement Lenglet before the transfer window closes. And it seemed that there was a chance that he could return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after last year’s loan spell.

Reports from Sport this week claimed that Spurs had agreed a three-year contract with Lenglet. However, Tottenham were not prepared to match Al-Nassr’s £12.9 million bid for the centre-back.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

That appeared to suggest that Ange Postecoglou’s men may soon be out of the running to sign Lenglet. But Mundo Deportivo is now reporting that sources close to the defender have said that he does not want to move to Saudi Arabia in this window.

Instead, he wants to continue his career in one of Europe’s top leagues. That would obviously put Tottenham in a better position.

The report adds that Barca are not expecting to receive a big fee for Lenglet. Their priority is to move his wages off the bill. So clearly, that may work in Spurs’ favour if they want to try and negotiate a lower fee.

Obviously, Barcelona’s worse case scenario would be for Lenglet to remain at Camp Nou beyond this window. So if he is prepared to dig his heels in over a move to the Middle East, Barca may well have to drop their demands.

Signing Lenglet permanently is not going to capture the imagination of Spurs fans. But if they can secure his signature for a nominal fee, perhaps it would be a worthwhile move.