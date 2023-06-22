Tottenham Hotspur are really keen to sign Marc Guehi this summer, but Crystal Palace’s demands could prove to be a stumbling block.

The North Londoners are on the verge of signing Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli soon. He is a fine signing in goal, but he needs quality players in front of him to perform at his best.

New centre-backs are a priority for Tottenham, and Guehi is a great option. Dean Jones, however, has claimed on GiveMeSport that Spurs may not be able to afford him this summer.

Tottenham unlikely to be able to afford Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi has developed into a fantastic defender at Crystal Palace, and it’s no surprise that Tottenham are interested in signing him this summer.

The Englishman, still only 22, has been incredible over the last two seasons. His performances have earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s side as well, and he’ll become even better in the coming years.

Crystal Palace know just how good Guehi is, which is why they will do everything they possibly can to keep hold of him. If they have to sell him, it will be for huge money.

Jones thinks the Eagles’ asking price is beyond what Spurs can afford right now.

He said: “The case at the heart of their defence where sources believe the chances of landing Marc Guehi currently look slim.

“Latest news out of the club is that a move for Guehi is likely to hit the bumpers as they are going to struggle to meet the demands of Crystal Palace. A deal to land him is expected to exceed £50 million, sources say, and that is likely to prove beyond Spurs at this moment.

“They have had a keen interest in the 22-year-old England International, who spent time with Chelsea earlier in his career as a youth player.”

TBR View:

Over £50 million for a 22-year-old defender like Guehi does seem expensive, but that is the market these days, and we feel he’s worth that fee.

Tottenham cannot sign talented English players for small money anymore. They need to fork out the big bucks, and if they get it right, the rewards are massive – just look at what Arsenal did with Ben White.

Guehi is a ‘brilliant‘ defender, an England international, has Premier League experience, and the fact that he’s still only 22 means he will only get better in the coming years.

If Daniel Levy really wants to improve his side’s defence, the Crystal Palace star is a fantastic option for them, despite the fact that he’ll cost a fortune.