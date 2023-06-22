Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Guglielmo Vicario this week, and Fabrizio Romano has just revealed that a deal is all but done.

Spurs entered the window in need of reinforcements in multiple areas. Goalkeeper was one of the most important positions, and the Ange Postecoglou era is set to be underway with a very impressive signing.

Romano just delivered his ‘here we go’ to confirm Vicario is about to sign for Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano says ‘here we go’ on Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham

Tottenham are set to part ways with Hugo Lloris in this window.

The Frenchman has been the main man in Spurs’ goal for over a decade, and he has been a fine player on and off the pitch for them for most of that period.

However, in recent years, it became clear that Tottenham needed an upgrade in that position.

The North Londoners have been linked with plenty of top goalkeepers over the last few weeks, but it looks like Vicario is the chosen one for Tottenham now.

Romano just tweeted that Spurs have sealed a £16.35 million deal with Empoli to sign the Italian.

He said: “Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement completed after official bid sent for the Italian goalkeeper to join Spurs on €19m (£16.35m) deal.

“Vicario joins after excellent season at Empoli — he will be in London in the next hours to sign contract until 2028.”

TBR View:

This is excellent news for Tottenham.

The new season is well over a month away and to address such a key position so early in the window shows they mean business ahead of the start of the Postecoglou era.

Vicario may not be the one who Spurs fans were hoping for in goal, but they should be pleased with his addition. Even Gigi Buffon thinks he’s ‘extraordinary‘.

It will be interesting to see how he’ll fare next season.