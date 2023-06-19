Crystal Palace are now concerned Marc Guehi could leave the club during the summer transfer window, with Arsenal amongst the defender’s admirers.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the Eagles are eyeing Perr Schuurs as a potential replacement for the England international.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Marc Guehi is wanted by a number of Premier League sides after an outstanding spell at Selhurst Park. The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United all have their eye on the 22-year-old.

And it seems that Palace could see him moving on. The Daily Mail reports that they want Schuurs amid concerns Guehi could leave the club in this window.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Previous reports from the Mail have suggested that Guehi is rated at £50 million. So he is certainly not going to come cheap for those keen to secure his signature.

Arsenal fans would surely love to see Edu and Mikel Arteta bring another defender in. The Gunners, of course, are preparing for a return to the Champions League this coming season.

They really seemed to suffer when they lost William Saliba to injury in the latter stages of the campaign. And it does seem that Jakub Kiwior is not quite ready to play regularly in the Premier League.

Guehi is the kind of player who would potentially surprise people with his age. He is already a leader at Palace, captaining the side on a number of occasions last season. He was ‘brilliant‘ for much of the campaign.

It is little shock therefore, that Palace are now braced for heavyweight interest in the defender.