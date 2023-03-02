Tottenham want Sergio Reguilon to leave for good this summer











Tottenham Hotspur are now keen to let Sergio Reguilon leave the club on a permanent basis this summer.

That’s according to Spanish source Estadio Deportivo, who provide the latest update on the 26-year-old.

Reguilon arrived at Spurs with plenty of expectation, having come through Real Madrid’s academy.

A £32m move was agreed in 2020, and Reguilon went on to be first-choice under Jose Mourinho upon his arrival.

Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

However, he was in and out of the team last season, and missed the end of campaign with a groin problem.

The signing of Ivan Perisic last summer meant Reguilon fell down the pecking order at Tottenham.

With Antonio Conte taking a liking to Ryan Sessegnon it became clear his minutes would be very limited this season.

He joined Atletico Madrid on loan just before deadline day, but has had a nightmare campaign in the Spanish capital.

Tottenham want Reguilon to leave this summer

Reguilon has barely featured this season, making just four substitute appearances around Christmas.

His fitness has been a huge issue, and he’s not looked up to speed when finally given the nod.

Now, Estadio Deportivo state that, ‘Tottenham do not count on him for next season and that Atlético would not want to acquire his services as a free agent either.’

His contract doesn’t expire until 2025, so the likelihood of Reguilon leaving Tottenham this summer as a free agent is low.

However, convincing any side to take him on given his current injury woes may be difficult.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Atletico have even considered in the last few months sending Reguilon back to Spurs before the campaign is over.

Earlier in the season, it came out that Atletico’s fans never even wanted the Spanish international at the club.

After being given the chance to prove Conte wrong, this season couldn’t have gone any worse for Reguilon.

Returning to full fitness now has to be the main focus for the 26-year-old before the end of the season.

Where he ends up next season could end up being one of the summer’s big talking points.

