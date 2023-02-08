Sergio Reguilon could now be sent back to Tottenham, Diego Simeone is completely unconvinced by him











Tottenham Hotspur loanee Sergio Reguilon could now be sent back from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid, with Estadio Deportivo reporting that Diego Simeone is completely unconvinced by him.

Reguilon fell down the pecking order under Antonio Conte at the end of last season after Ryan Sessegnon forced his way into the side.

The Italian decided to stick with the youngster and summer signing Ivan Perisic as options for the left wing-back spot this season, meaning Reguilon was forced to find a new club.

The 26-year-old landed a decent move to the Spanish capital as he joined Atletico on a season-long loan deal. But it’s fair to say that his time under Simeone isn’t quite going to plan at this moment in time.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Reguilon could be sent back to Tottenham

Reguilon has only managed to make four appearances in La Liga after being ruled out with an injury until the end of October.

Now, Estadio Deportivo reports that the Spaniard has been one of the ‘great disappointments’ of the season.

The outlet claims Reguilon has now fallen down the pecking order and as the Spanish giants have been knocked out of all cup competitions, it’s difficult to see him getting the opportunity to play in the league.

Reguilon has apparently failed to live up to expectations at the club and Simeone doesn’t trust him as an option for the left-back spot.

The former Sevilla star was picking up more minutes back in November as he was slowly working his way into Simeone’s side. But the Argentine has ‘forgotten’ about the player ever since he picked up two bookings in just 22 minutes on the pitch last month.

Reguilon hasn’t played a single minute under Simeone since and the outlet notes that he will return to north London at the end of the campaign.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spurs would have probably been hoping that the Spaniard could make an impression back in his homeland ahead of a possible permanent switch to Atletico.

It’s clear that Reguilon isn’t part of Conte’s plans moving forward and Spurs will face the difficult task of finding a club for him over the summer.

Tottenham also have the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele out on loan.

