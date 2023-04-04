Tottenham urged to appoint 50-year-old manager and sign £60m player for him











TalkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose has now urged Tottenham Hotspur to appoint Brendan Rodgers and sign James Maddison for him.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte just eight days ago, with Cristian Stellini to take charge until the end of the season.

Stellini got off to a difficult start as acting head coach last night as Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Spurs will be searching for a new permanent boss over the coming weeks, but they will now face competition from their London rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are eyeing a move for Julian Nagelsmann, who was previously a frontrunner for the Tottenham job after being sacked by Bayern Munich.

But Ambrose feels that Spurs should be looking at another manager who’s just been sacked if they can’t land Nagelsmann.

The pundit has told TalkSPORT that he thinks Tottenham should hire Brendan Rodgers and bring one of his former players in James Maddison with him.

Tottenham urged to hire Rodgers and sign Maddison for him

The former Crystal Palace man is a Tottenham fan and he says that he would take Rodgers as Conte’s replacement.

“I am going to say now I would take him at Spurs 100 percent,” Ambrose said. Of course [Julian] Nagelsmann would be my first choice, I’m sure he would be for a lot of fans.

“But Brendan Rodgers plays the type of football and the style that Spurs supporters like.

“The job he did at Leicester was remarkable. Maybe it is time for a new voice at Leicester, but bring [James] Maddison along to Spurs with you and they’ll be absolutely flying.”

Of course, Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the £60 million-rated Maddison ahead of the summer, with reports suggesting that Daniel Levy is keen on signing him regardless of who the next manager is.

While Spurs fans may love the idea of Maddison rocking up at Hotspur Way in the summer, they may not share the same view on Rodgers.

The 50-year-old has done an excellent job with Leicester City as he guided them to an FA Cup in 2021. But his stock has fallen over the past 18-months after a disappointing spell at the King Power Stadium.

You get the feeling that Tottenham need to bring in a younger manager with a bit of momentum behind him, rather than a manager like Rodgers.

