Tottenham Hotspur plan to make a move for James Maddison regardless of who their new manager will prove to be.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Spurs are plotting a bid for the Leicester City talisman, who is also admired by Newcastle United.

Maddison has been a standout for the Foxes once again this season. Of course, Leicester are in big trouble. But the 26-year-old has shone.

Tottenham want Maddison regardless of who their new manager is

He has scored nine goals and provided six assists in the Premier League. And it would not be a surprise if he was not at the King Power Stadium much longer.

According to the Daily Mail, Daniel Levy is going to make a move for James Maddison this summer – regardless of who becomes Tottenham’s new manager at the end of the season.

It is a massive summer for Spurs. Obviously, appointing Antonio Conte’s permanent successor is the priority. Tottenham are in contention for the top-four this term. But they must prepare for the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle to be better next season.

They need to push the boat out in the transfer window. And managing to bring in the £60 million-rated Maddison would be a real statement.

He has been directly involved in 92 goals in 194 games for Leicester in all competitions. And, as the Daily Mail notes, Glenn Hoddle is a big fan of the attacking midfielder.

He has previously been described as ‘sensational‘. And, for Leicester fans, it probably does not bear thinking about what would have happened had Maddison not been in their ranks this season.

That is something they will surely have to face up to ahead of next year. And Tottenham are clearly hoping that they are the ones to lure him away.