Tottenham transfer news: Spurs bid £22m for Piero Hincapie, his asking price is £80m

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie with deadline day looming.

That’s according to German journalist Christian Falk, who provided an update on the 21-year-old’s future.

Tottenham now appear to be in a race against time to complete any defensive deals in January.

Top target Pedro Porro looked set to travel to England today for a medical.

However, the Sporting defender’s move now appears to be on the verge of collapse.

The collapse of Porro’s deal could have wider implications at Spurs.

Djed Spence has barely played since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer, and looked set to be made available on loan.

However, if the Spanish defender doesn’t arrive, Antonio Conte may decide to keep him as cover instead.

Tottenham also want to bring in Piero Hincapie from Leverkusen, and have bid for the Ecuadorian.

However, Spurs and Leverkusen appear to value the 21-year-old very differently.

Tottenham make low bid for Hincapie

Bild journalist Falk tweeted this morning that, ‘TRUE Tottenham made a first offer of €25m to Bayer Levekusen for centre-back Piero Hincapie (21, contract until 2026)’

However, The Sun have also reported in the last 48 hours that Tottenham are very wide of the mark with their valuation.

‘Spurs are exploring a deal for Hincapie but will be unwilling to match Bayer Leverkusen’s £80million valuation,’ the report states.

The ‘impressive’ defender isn’t a priority for Spurs in the January transfer window.

Tottenham have plenty of centre-backs to choose from, although that will likely change in the summer.

Hincapie normally functions on the left of a back-three, a position currently occupied by Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet.

He can also play as a left-back, although he’s not attacking enough to play that role under Conte.

With Lenglet’s loan set to end in the summer, Spurs will need another defender in that role.

Tottenham have bid for Hincapie now to avoid the competition they may face for him in six months’ time.

Hincapie is very much the right player for a Conte system, but the £80m price tag could well put Spurs off.

